Granite Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 47,463 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $3,053,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 396,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,094,438.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $37,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,546. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.54. 2,203,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $61.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

