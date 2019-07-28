Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded to Underperform at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Shares of GBX opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $927.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 7,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $273,251.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $21,503,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,043 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $3,652,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 78.3% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 81,232 shares during the period. Finally, Hawkeye Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 35.2% in the first quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC now owns 197,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

