GridCoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0040

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 22% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $8,141.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 420,978,164 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, C-CEX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

