Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:GRTS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,043. Gritstone Oncology has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,567,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,353,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,182,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 196,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.