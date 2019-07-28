GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $1.68. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted earnings per share of ($1.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year earnings of ($5.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.32) to ($3.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 458.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1189.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.12) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWPH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.91.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $71,638.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 258,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,159,016.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,506,720 shares of company stock worth $23,046,711. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWPH stock traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.31. 360,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,706. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.32.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

