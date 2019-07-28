Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Hallador Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hallador Energy to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $168.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $89.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 21st.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

