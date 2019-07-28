Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 757 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 86,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Gabelli raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

In other news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $47,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $41,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613 shares of company stock worth $99,284 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.62. 1,087,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,705. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.36. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $141.46 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.