Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,638 shares in the company, valued at $760,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,191 shares of company stock worth $4,948,144. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

NYSE LH traded down $5.24 on Friday, hitting $166.53. 1,475,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $182.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.