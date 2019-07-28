Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. 16,616,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,517,318. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $69.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.