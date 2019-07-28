Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Invests $215,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,771.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHR remained flat at $$54.74 on Friday. 192,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,190. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.78. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

