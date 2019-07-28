Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases Shares of 584 CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 288.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMX traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $91.17. 1,418,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $6,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 14,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,309,092.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,153 shares of company stock valued at $30,643,059 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

