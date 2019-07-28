Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.99. 1,957,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

