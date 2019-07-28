Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in BP were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,019,000 after buying an additional 4,832,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,835,000 after buying an additional 4,126,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BP by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,720,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $250,090,000 after acquiring an additional 989,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,395 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,516,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $153,748,000 after acquiring an additional 145,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

BP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,892,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.04. BP plc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $47.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. BP’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

