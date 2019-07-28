Happycoin Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last week, Happycoin has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $2,047.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.01164781 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004597 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001342 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 20,675,802 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

