Harvest Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,501 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares makes up 1.8% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAS. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

NYSEARCA FAS traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.22. 742,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $82.37.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

