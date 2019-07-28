Harvest Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

