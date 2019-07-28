Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 1.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLD. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $634,000.

QLD traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.48. 657,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.83. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.80.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

