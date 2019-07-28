Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 5.7% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.08. 415,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,078. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $185.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.