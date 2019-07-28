Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $437,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $725,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $513,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 139.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. 28.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, General Counsel Stephen Sypherd acquired 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,107 shares of company stock valued at $209,152. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

FSK remained flat at $$5.96 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,420. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

