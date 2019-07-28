Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 2,137 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.10% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 365.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 661,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 519,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDIV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.24. 277,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

