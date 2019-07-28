Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 393 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 144.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $44.28. 64,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,464. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41.

