Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 60,054 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) by 625.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,054 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 10.9% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 44.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period.

ERX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,525. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $41.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04.

