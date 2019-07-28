Hashgard (GARD) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.14 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $1.27 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00291174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.01553126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00119009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00023083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,583,225,615 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

