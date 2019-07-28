Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.1% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 543.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Accenture by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $196.93. 1,255,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $197.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,147 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,808 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of CannTrust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

