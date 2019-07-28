Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 125 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Icon by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.10. The stock had a trading volume of 493,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $165.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Icon had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $695.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

