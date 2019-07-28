Head to Head Analysis: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and VOC Energy Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $899.60 million 2.16 $274.21 million $1.62 10.28 VOC Energy Trust $12.94 million 7.69 $12.07 million N/A N/A

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Matador Resources and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 5 11 0 2.69 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matador Resources currently has a consensus target price of $32.14, indicating a potential upside of 93.05%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 22.37% 9.57% 5.23% VOC Energy Trust 93.68% 17.87% 17.87%

Volatility & Risk

Matador Resources has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Matador Resources does not pay a dividend. VOC Energy Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Matador Resources beats VOC Energy Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

