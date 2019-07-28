Head to Head Analysis: Replimune Group (REPL) & Its Rivals

Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) is one of 125 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Replimune Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Replimune Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Replimune Group Competitors 960 3048 6494 296 2.57

Replimune Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 104.81%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 38.65%. Given Replimune Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Replimune Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A -$30.83 million -9.79 Replimune Group Competitors $811.27 million $168.09 million 6.92

Replimune Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -31.43% -23.74% Replimune Group Competitors -4,677.43% -77.70% -33.75%

Summary

Replimune Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

