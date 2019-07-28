Head to Head Comparison: Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) & Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Provident Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Provident Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $32.81 million 1.56 $1.07 million N/A N/A Provident Bancorp $46.52 million 5.77 $9.32 million N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 2.26% 1.60% 0.20% Provident Bancorp 18.86% 7.71% 1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bancorp 34 and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It operates 4 full-service banking centers, including 1 each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and 2 in Maricopa County, Arizona, as well as 10 residential mortgage and commercial loan production offices in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc. outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc., is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients. We are committed to strengthening the economic development of the regions we serve, by working closely with businesses and private clients and delivering superior products and high-touch services to meet their banking needs. The Provident has offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. All deposits are insured in full through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF).

