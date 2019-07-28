Head to Head Contrast: Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) and NeXt Innovation (NYSE:GSVC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) and NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeXt Innovation has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of NeXt Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NeXt Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adams Diversified Equity Fund and NeXt Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A NeXt Innovation 697.12% -3.34% -1.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adams Diversified Equity Fund and NeXt Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Diversified Equity Fund $28.27 million 60.12 $117.60 million N/A N/A NeXt Innovation $1.62 million 80.75 $890,000.00 ($0.37) -17.89

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has higher revenue and earnings than NeXt Innovation.

Dividends

Adams Diversified Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NeXt Innovation does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and NeXt Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Diversified Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A NeXt Innovation 0 0 2 0 3.00

NeXt Innovation has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 62.39%. Given NeXt Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeXt Innovation is more favorable than Adams Diversified Equity Fund.

Summary

NeXt Innovation beats Adams Diversified Equity Fund on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments. It obtains external research to complement its in-house research to make its investments. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as The Adams Express Company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. was founded in 1840 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

NeXt Innovation Company Profile

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.