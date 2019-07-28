Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Update

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 63.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 83,957 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 42.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 271,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 81,379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. 82,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,442. The company has a market capitalization of $586.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.70. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.58 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

