Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000.

NASDAQ AMCR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,075. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

