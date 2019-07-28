Henry James International Management Inc. Invests $971,000 in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 106,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 1,653.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 236,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CENTRAIS ELETRI/S alerts:

Shares of EBR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 204,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,892. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.