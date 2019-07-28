Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

NYSE NVS traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.19. 1,675,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

