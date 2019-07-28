Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 3,281 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 935,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,355,000 after buying an additional 823,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,165,000 after buying an additional 313,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 240,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.17. 2,327,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,693. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 26.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

