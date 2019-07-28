Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 4,574 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Vale by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vale by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. 12,055,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,693,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vale SA has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Vale had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VALE. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of CannTrust in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

