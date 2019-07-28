Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 604 Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Relx makes up approximately 1.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,912. Relx PLC has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

