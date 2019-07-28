Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 89 Shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its position in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in ADIDAS AG/S were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADIDAS AG/S stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,135. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1-year low of $101.48 and a 1-year high of $161.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

ADIDAS AG/S Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

