Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.68-5.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.946922-7.946922 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.95 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.71.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,573. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.24. Hershey has a one year low of $95.81 and a one year high of $153.50. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

In related news, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 40,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $5,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 410,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.77, for a total value of $50,393,156.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,303,036 shares in the company, valued at $405,513,729.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and have sold 3,676,669 shares worth $464,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.