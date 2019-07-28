Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Down 20.4% in July

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HESM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,838. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 120.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HESM. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 127,005 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

