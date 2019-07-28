HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) dropped 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27, approximately 880,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,400,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

HPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Starzer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 154,000 shares of company stock worth $298,530. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,106,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 91,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,953,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after buying an additional 1,186,636 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,846,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 214,175 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 67.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 2,931,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 1,183,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 1,314.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,292,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,201,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

