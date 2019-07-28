Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cleveland Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zynga and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.34.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $97.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,006,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 122.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

