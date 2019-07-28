HNP Capital LLC Buys 1,433 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,917,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,097,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,139,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,239,000 after acquiring an additional 363,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,719,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,562 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,184,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,516,000 after acquiring an additional 446,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,380,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,099,000 after acquiring an additional 162,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Welltower’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

In other Welltower news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

