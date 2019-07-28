HNP Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HNP Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,374,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,068 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,536,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,477,000 after purchasing an additional 45,535 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $415,119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $171.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $171.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

