HNP Capital LLC Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $154.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $154.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.