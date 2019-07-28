HNP Capital LLC Sells 260 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HNP Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.80. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

