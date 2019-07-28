HOLD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,289.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $521,502.00 and approximately $6,289.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00290461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.01549642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00119845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023552 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000587 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

