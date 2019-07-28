Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 191,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISCO CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,266,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after buying an additional 330,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,753,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 742,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 290,645 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 593,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 63,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 78,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,123. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

