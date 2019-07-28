Holo Market Capitalization Achieves $147.47 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Holo has a total market cap of $147.47 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Holo token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Liqui and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00291174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.01553126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00119009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00023083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000591 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Fatbtc, WazirX, OOOBTC, IDEX, Hotbit, Liqui, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

