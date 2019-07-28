Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 152,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gabelli cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

Shares of HD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.35. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

