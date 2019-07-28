Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.61. 1,758,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,767. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

